(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Luka Garza and Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski are among the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
The award, presented by Wendy’s, goes to the top player in men’s college basketball each season. Baylor’s Jared Butler, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, West Virginia’s Derek Culver, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis are also among those from regional conferences on the list.
View the complete list linked here.