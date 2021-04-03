(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa senior Luka Garza has won the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.
Garza averaged 24.1 points per game in his senior campaign.
Garza has now been named player of the year honors by the The Associated Press, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, Basketball Times and The Athletic.
This marks the first time an Iowa men's basketball player has won this award. Former Iowa women's standout Megan Gustafson won the honor in 2019.
The complete release from the University of Iowa Athletic Department can be found here.