(Iowa City) -- Iowa star Luka Garza has been selected as the 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, the NABC Division I Player of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year
The Senior CLASS award is chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I men’s coaches, national basketball media and fans and is given to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in men’s basketball. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
The NABC awards were announced on Friday morning and adds to Garza’s impressive collection of award the last two seasons. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.