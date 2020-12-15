(Rosemont) -- Iowa running back Tyler Goodson and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson were named to the Big Ten Media and Coaches First-Team All-Conference on Tuesday.
Center Tyler Linderbaum was also picked to the first team by the media and to the second team by the coaches. Offensive guard Cole Banwart was a second team choice by both.
Honorable mention choices for Iowa include Mekhi Sargent (both), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (coaches), Cody Ince (both), Kyler Schott (both), Sam LaPorta (both), Spencer Petras (media), Mark Kallenberger (media) and Shaun Beyer (media).
Nebraska had three honorable mentions on the All-Conference Big Ten offense: Wan'Dale Robinson (coaches), Matt Farniok (both) and Brenden Jaimes (both).
View the complete release for the Big Ten Conference All-Offensive Teams linked here.