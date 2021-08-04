(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson has been named to the 2021 College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List.
Goodson claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors last year after rushing for 762 yards and seven scores.
It's been a preseason full of accolades for Goodson, who was also tabbed a first-team All-Big Ten nod, fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports and put on the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award watch lists.
