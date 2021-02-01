(Iowa City) -- Iowa senior Bennet Huang has been picked as the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week.
The Palo Alto, California native won the all-around for Iowa during a season-opening win over Minnesota.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
In addition, for the second straight week, Iowa senior Clair Kaji has been named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week.
The Vancouver native won the floor and was runner-up on the beam and bars during their road win over Illinois.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.