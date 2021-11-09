(Iowa City) -- Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and senior Monika Czinano, Iowa State senior Ashley Joens and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee were named to a series of preseason watch lists on Tuesday.
Clark, Czinano and Jones are all on the Naismith Award, Wade Trophy and John R. Wooden Award watch lists. All three awards are given to the top women’s college basketball player in the country. Lee was also picked to the Wooden Award preseason watch list.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here, Iowa State athletics linked here and K-State athletics linked here.