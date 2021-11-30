(Iowa City) -- Iowa's Riley Moss and Charlie Jones were recognized by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday for their superb seasons.
Moss was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year while Jones was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
Moss -- an Ankeny native -- had four interceptions this season including two that he returned for touchdowns.
Jones, meanwhile, ranks second in the nation in return yards and has one kick return for a score.
Additionally, Moss, Jones, linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive back Dane Belton and kicker Caleb Shudak -- a Lewis Central alum -- were named first-team choices by the Big Ten media.
Teammates Zach VanValkenburg (DL) and Matt Hankins (DB) were second-team choices while Seth Benson, Jack Koerner and Noah Shannon were honorable mentions.
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was a second-team nod while teammate JoJo Domann -- a linebacker -- was named to the third team. Damion Daniels, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams were honorable mentions for the Huskers.
On the Big Ten Coaches All-Conference Team, Belton, Moss and Jones were first-team nods while Domann, Taylor-Britt, VanValkenburg and Shudak were second-team selections. Campbell was a third-team choice. Koerner and Shannon were honorable mention choices for Iowa while Nebraska received honorable mention nods from Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, Reimer, Stille and Williams.
View the full release from the Big Ten here.