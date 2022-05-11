Iowa Baseball

(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball’s Ty Langenberg and Keaton Anthony were both honored with Big Ten weekly awards on Wednesday.

Langenberg was picked as the Co-Pitcher of the Week after throwing a career-high seven innings in a win over Purdue. He struck out seven and scattered five hits in a one-run outing. Anthony was named the Co-Freshman of the Week after hitting .400/.867/.500 for the week, posting four hits, two homers, seven RBI and five runs.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here

