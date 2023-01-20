(Iowa City) -- Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg is Perfect Game's Big Ten Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Langenberg threw 73 1/3 innings last year with a 7-2 record, 3.71 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
View the full release from Iowa here.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg is Perfect Game's Big Ten Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Langenberg threw 73 1/3 innings last year with a 7-2 record, 3.71 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
View the full release from Iowa here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.