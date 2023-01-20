Ty Langenberg
Photo: Iowa Athletics

(Iowa City) -- Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg is Perfect Game's Big Ten Preseason Pitcher of the Year. 

Langenberg threw 73 1/3 innings last year with a 7-2 record, 3.71 ERA and 74 strikeouts. 

View the full release from Iowa here

