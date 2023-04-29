(Kansas City) -- Iowa defensive back Riley Moss and tight end Sam LaPorta were among the 71 players that heard their name called in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night.
LaPorta was selected in the second round, 34th overall by the Detroit Lions.
The Denver Broncos selected Moss in the third round with the 83rd pick.
Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents was also picked in the second round. The Indianapolis Colts nabbed him with the 44th pick.
The Kansas City Chiefs made two picks. They selected SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (55th overall) in the second round and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris (92nd overall) in the third round.