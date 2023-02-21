(Iowa City) -- Iowa wrestling star Spencer Lee is the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
Lee earned this honor after his 51-second pin of Oklahoma State's Reese Witcraft on Sunday.
This is the third time Lee has won this award this season.
