(KMAland) -- Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State running back Breece Hall were named Associated Press first-team All-Americans on Monday.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was also a first-team All-American, earning his honor as a all-purpose player.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie and Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann were second-team nods while Missouri center Michael Maietti, Iowa kicker -- and Lewis Central alum -- Caleb Shudak, Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss were third-team nods.
