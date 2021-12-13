Breece Hall
Photo: Cyclones.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State running back Breece Hall were named Associated Press first-team All-Americans on Monday. 

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was also a first-team All-American, earning his honor as a all-purpose player. 

Missouri running back Tyler Badie and Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann were second-team nods while Missouri center Michael Maietti, Iowa kicker -- and Lewis Central alum -- Caleb Shudak, Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss were third-team nods. 

View the full list of AP All-Americans here

