(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was named a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award on Wednesday.
Linderbaum has made 27 consecutive starts at Center for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons and was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten and a first-team All-American by five different media outlets.
Linderbaum was also named to watch lists for the Rimington and Outland Trophies.
The Rotary Lombardi award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive linemen who best exemplifies the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
The four finalists will be announced on November 9th in Houston and the winner will be announced on December 8th.
