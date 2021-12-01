(KMAland) -- Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Nebraska tight end Austin Allen were honored by the Big Ten on Wednesday.
Linderbaum was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year while Allen collected the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year Award.
Linderbaum started all 12 games for the Hawkeyes this year and was also named an Outland Trophy finalist.
Allen, meanwhile, caught 38 balls for 602 yards and two scores for the Huskers in 2021.
Both were first-team All-Big Ten selections by the media while Linderbaum was first team on the coaches team and Allen was second team.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott was a second-team coaches choice while teammate Sam LaPorta was a third-team nod. Nebraska center Cam Jurgens was also a third-team selection while Iowa's Tyler Goodson and Mason Richman, as well as Nebraska's Adrian Martinez were honorable mentions.
The Big Ten media selected Goodson and Iowa guard Kyler Schott as third teamers while La Porta and Richman were named honorable mentions, along with Jurgens and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure.
