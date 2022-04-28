(KMAland) -- A pair of offensive linemen from the Hawkeye State were selected in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.
Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning was selected 19th overall by the New Orleans Saints while Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum fell to the 25th pick, where he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens.
The Kansas City Chiefs made two first-round choices. They traded up with New England for the 21st pick to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.
Georgia defensive end Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one pick.