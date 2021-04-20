(Iowa City) -- Iowa swimming and diving coach Marc Long has stepped down after 17 seasons.
During his tenure at Iowa, Long coached 53 All-Americans and 169 school records have been set.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
