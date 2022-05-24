(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.
Mazur posted a 7-2 record this season with a 3.05 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings.
Mazur was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team, alongside teammate Peyton Williams.
Iowa's Keaton Anthony collected Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as an outfielder. Iowa's Ben Beutel (pitcher) and Nebraska's Emmett Olson (pitcher) were also second-team designations.
Anthony and Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht were named to the All-Freshman team. Nebraska's Garrett Anglim was an at-large choice on the freshman team.
Iowa's Brendan Sher and Nebraska's Brice Matthews were recipients of the Sportsmanship Award.
View the full release from the Big Ten here.