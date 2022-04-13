(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa track & field athletes Jenoah McKiver and LaSarah Hargrove collected Big Ten Track Athletes of the Week honors on Wednesday.
McKiver, who was named USTFCCCA Athlete of the Week earlier this week, posted an NCAA-best time of 44.74 seconds in the 400. McKiver also anchored the Hawkeyes' champion 4x400 relay at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona.
Hargrove posted a blazing-fast time in the 200 -- a 22.79. Hargrove's showing is the second fastest in program history.
View the full release from Iowa athletics here.