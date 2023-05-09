(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa track standout Jenoah McKiver is shaking off injuries with hopes of driving his times down as the bigger meets approach.
The Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week from April 26th joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday morning.
“I feel like for the most part, it’s been going pretty well,” McKiver said. “I’ve been dealing with injuries, so for the most part I’m happy to just be in the races. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab throughout the season, and I’m just happy to be here competing.”
The High Point, North Carolina native earned his weekly honor after making his season debut in the 400 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas in late April. Returning from a torn hamstring injury, McKiver won the event against a loaded field and posted the seventh-fastest time in the country (45.33).
“I believe it was a good opener,” McKiver said. “Going into the race, I didn’t know what time I was going to run so I was going in a little bit with no mindset. I was pretty tired that day, so I went into the race and had teammates cheering me on because it was my first race back. The first 200 was kind of off, but I picked it up around the 300 mark and had a good finish.”
McKiver is one of the Big Ten’s most accomplished track athletes, earning USTFCCA Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year during the 2022 indoor season and — when healthy — has been one of the world’s top 400 runners. He owns the school record in the quarter-mile with a 44.74.
“Individual for me, we are taking things slowly,” McKiver said. “We’re going to keep cutting time off each meet. We don’t want to burn out too early. We’ve still got U.S. trials coming up, so we are taking it meet by meet.”
The Hawkeyes compete in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana before preparing for the NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, California May 24th through the 27th. The NCAA Outdoor Championships are slated for June 7th through 10th n Austin, Texas.
Listen to much more with McKiver from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.