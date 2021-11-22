(Iowa City) -- Iowa men's basketball player Keegan Murray was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
Murray averaged 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Hawkeyes in convincing victories over North Carolina Central and Alabama State.
Against North Carolina Central, Murray dropped 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks, becoming only the fourth Hawkeye in the last five decades, and first since 1977, to tally a 20 or more points and rebounds in a single game.
Murray shared Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Purdue's Trevion Williams. View the full release here.