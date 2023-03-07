(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the men’s basketball awards from the 2022-23 season.
Iowa’s Kris Murray was named to the First Team by the coaches and the media while teammate Payton Sandfort was tabbed as the Sixth Man of the Year. Filip Rebraca added a third-team All-Big Ten Media honor and an honorable mention from from the coaches. Both Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery picked up Honorable Mention All-Big Ten from the coaches and media.
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker was also honored as a second team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and an honorable mention pick by the media. Keisei Tominaga picked up honorable mention honors from both the coaches and media.