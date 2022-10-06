(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has been named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team.
Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes last season.
View the full release from Iowa here.
(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has been named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team.
Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes last season.
View the full release from Iowa here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.