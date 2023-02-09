(Iowa City) -- Iowa basketball star Kris Murray is among the 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award.
Enrique Freeman (Akron), Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona), Hunter Tyson (Clemson), DaRon Holmes II (Dayton), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Norchad Omier (Miami) and Bryce Hopkins (Providence) are the rest of the top 10.
Murray was also named to the Naismith Midseason Team, along with Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Markquis Nowell (Kansas State) and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).