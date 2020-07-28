(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior Dylan Nedved was named the Most Valuable Player of the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game on Saturday in Wichita.
Nedved helped the West to an 8-0 victory, finishing 2-for-5 with a game-high four RBI and two runs scored. He drove in three on a triple in the second inning to highlight his night.
Nedved also threw a shutout inning of relief in the seventh, striking out a pair. He is currently playing for the Hutchinson Monarchs this summer and is hitting .388 with 10 doubles, one triple and four home runs while driving in 21, scoring 26 times and nabbing nine steals.
