(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior field hockey standout Anthe Nijziel has been picked as the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Nijziel’s honors are the seventh of each in program history, but she is the first Iowa student-athlete to win both awards.
Nijziiel also picked up first team All-Big Ten honors along with teammate Ellie Holley. Maddy Murphy was an All-Big Ten second team choice, and Nikki Freeman took the Big Ten Sportsmanship award.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.