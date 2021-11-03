(Iowa City) -- Iowa field hockey senior Anthe Nijziel has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Lisa Cellucci was also tabbed the unanimous winner of the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
The Hawkeyes had five earn All-Big Ten recognition, including Maddy Murphy and Nijziel on the first team. Seniors Grace McGuire and Lokke Strobes and junior Esme Gibson were also named to the second team. Nikki Freeman was picked as the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.