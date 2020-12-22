(KMAland) -- Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Nixon was also picked to the first team All-Big Ten along with teammates Alaric Jackson (OT), Tyler Linderbaum (OC), Tyler Goodson (RB), Chauncey Golston (DE) and Tory Taylor (P). Nebraska kicker Connor Culp was another first team selection.
Iowa’s Cole Banwart (OG), Keith Duncan (PK) and Jack Koerner (S) were second team selections. View the complete story here.