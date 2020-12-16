(Rosemont) -- Iowa defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten Conference.
Nixon, along with defensive line mate Chauncey Golston, also picked up All-Big Ten Conference First Team Defense from the coaches and media. Another Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg was picked to the second team by both.
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was a second-team choice by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was a second-team choice by the media and third-team pick by the coaches. Iowa linebacker Nick Neemann was picked to the third team by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.
Other honorable mentions from Iowa include Dane Belton (both), Riley Moss (both), Seth Benson (media) and Matt Hankins (media). Nebraska’s Will Honas (both), Ben Stille (both), JoJo Domann (both), Deontai Williams (both), Marquel Dismuke (both) and Dicaptrio Bootle (media) were honorable mention picks.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.