(Iowa City) -- Iowa wrestler Cobe Siebrecht was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.
The Lisbon native beat No. 10 Anthony Artalona (Penn) in the Hawkeyes' 26-11 dual win last week.
View the full release from Iowa here.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa wrestler Cobe Siebrecht was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.
The Lisbon native beat No. 10 Anthony Artalona (Penn) in the Hawkeyes' 26-11 dual win last week.
View the full release from Iowa here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.