Cobe Siebrecht
Photo: Iowa Athletics

(Iowa City) -- Iowa wrestler Cobe Siebrecht was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday. 

The Lisbon native beat No. 10 Anthony Artalona (Penn) in the Hawkeyes' 26-11 dual win last week. 

View the full release from Iowa here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.