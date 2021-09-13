(KMAland) -- University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor and Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer earned Big Ten weekly honors on Monday.
Reimer was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after posting 16 tackles and a pass deflection in the Huskers' 28-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday. Reimer is the first Nebraska player to win this award since Nate Gerry in 2016.
Taylor shared Special Teams Player of the Week honors with Rutgers punter Adam Korsack after averaging 51.1 yards per punt in Iowa's win over Iowa State on Saturday.