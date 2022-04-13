(KMAland) – A handful of former KMAlanders are among the 1,559 college football players that were honored by the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.
Those honors went to Kuemper alum Colton Irlbeck, Harlan’s Will Lansman and Lewis Central’s Caleb Shudak.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have maintained a GPA of 3.2 or better throughout their career and been starters during the 2021 season. View the full list of former KMAlanders and regional athletes below. The full list of NFF selectees can be viewed below.
Former KMAlanders: Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic, Morningside), Will Lansman (Harlan, Nebraska Kearney), Caleb Shudak (Lewis Central, Iowa)
Iowa: Caleb Shudak, Bruce Schulte,Zach VanValkenburg
Iowa State: Chase Allen, Jake Hummel, Charlie Kolar, Andrew Mevis, Colin Newell , Brock Purdy, Tucker Robertson, Mike Rose, Derek Schweiger
Kansas State: Ross Elder, Ryan Henington, Noah Johnson, Logan Long, Reggie Stubblefield, Landry Weber
Missouri: Tyler Badie , Dawson Downing, Michael Maietti
Nebraska: Austin Allen, Matt Sichterman, Ben Stille
Northern Iowa: Tim Butcher, Jordan Gayer, Tyler Hoosman, Alfonzo Lambert, Bradrick Shaw, Nick Simpson, Riley Van Wyhe, Brawntae Wells
Northwest Missouri State: Jackson Barnes, Kaden Davis, Keilon Hunter
Peru State: Dylan Dittman, Parker Gutschow, Jacob Hughes, Michael Lombardi, Sohail Mohsini, Ki’Jana Owens, Travis Reed, Ethan Skarmas