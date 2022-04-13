Caleb Shudak
University of Iowa Athletics

(KMAland) – A handful of former KMAlanders are among the 1,559 college football players that were honored by the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.

Those honors went to Kuemper alum Colton Irlbeck, Harlan’s Will Lansman and Lewis Central’s Caleb Shudak.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have maintained a GPA of 3.2 or better throughout their career and been starters during the 2021 season. View the full list of former KMAlanders and regional athletes below. The full list of NFF selectees can be viewed below.

Former KMAlanders: Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic, Morningside), Will Lansman (Harlan, Nebraska Kearney), Caleb Shudak (Lewis Central, Iowa)

Iowa: Caleb Shudak, Bruce Schulte,Zach VanValkenburg

Iowa State: Chase Allen, Jake Hummel, Charlie Kolar, Andrew Mevis, Colin Newell , Brock Purdy, Tucker Robertson, Mike Rose, Derek Schweiger

Kansas State: Ross Elder, Ryan Henington, Noah Johnson, Logan Long, Reggie Stubblefield, Landry Weber

Missouri: Tyler Badie , Dawson Downing, Michael Maietti

Nebraska: Austin Allen, Matt Sichterman, Ben Stille

Northern Iowa: Tim Butcher, Jordan Gayer, Tyler Hoosman, Alfonzo Lambert, Bradrick Shaw, Nick Simpson, Riley Van Wyhe, Brawntae Wells

Northwest Missouri State: Jackson Barnes, Kaden Davis, Keilon Hunter

Peru State: Dylan Dittman, Parker Gutschow, Jacob Hughes, Michael Lombardi, Sohail Mohsini, Ki’Jana Owens, Travis Reed, Ethan Skarmas

Download PDF 2022_Hampshire_Honor_Society_Members_FINAL.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.