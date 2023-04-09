(Ames) --
Gilbert comes to Iowa State from UNLV. He played two seasons with the Rebels and averaged 6.7 points per game in 58 games and 29 starts.
The St. Louis native made 25 starts last year with 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
