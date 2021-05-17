(Denison) -- Former Iowa State University football standout Kamari Cotton-Moya has been named the head football coach at Denison-Schleswig.
In a release, Denison-Schleswig Activities Director Derek Fink said "Kamari comes to the Monarch football program with great enthusiasm, knowledge and experience of the game of football, but most importantly, a passion to work with the kids of the Denison Community School District.
Cotton-Moya played defensive back at Iowa State from 2014 to 2017. He was a first-team Big 12 selection in 2017, second-team nod in 2016 and the 2014 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Following his tenure at ISU, Cotton-Moya played with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football League.
Cotton-Moya replaces Chad Van Kley.