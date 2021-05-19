(Ames) -- Iowa State University has agreed to an extension with women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly through 2027.
In a release, ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said, "It was encouraging to hear and feel the enthusiasm, energy, passion and desire Coach Fennelly still has for leading our women's basketball program."
Fennelly came to Iowa State in 1995 and owns a 540-284 record during his tenure in Ames. He spent seven seasons in Toledo before coming to ISU, where he was 166-53.
Fennelly has taken the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times.