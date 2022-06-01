(Ames) -- Iowa State University has extended men’s head basketball coach TJ Otzelberger's contract through the 2027 season.
In a release, ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, "I believe T.J. is building a championship culture within our program that fosters academic excellence, on-court success and accountability, and I believe that the momentum our program enjoys will lead to future success under his direction."
With the extension comes a salary increase for Otzelberger, who will now make $1.2 million annually.
Otzelberger – a former Iowa State assistant – returned to Ames last year and led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16.
