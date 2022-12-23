(Ames) -- Iowa State has hired Ryan Clanton as their new offensive line coach.
Clanton previously spent five seasons at Northern Iowa, where he was the offensive coordinator in 2022.
Clanton played collegiately at Oregon from 2010 to 2013.
