(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State and Missouri all learned their bowl fate on Sunday.
The Cyclones will play in Orlando against Clemson at the Cheez-It Bowl. Kickoff will be at 4:45 PM on Wednesday, December 29th. The Hawkeyes are in the January 1st Citrus Bowl in Orlando at 12:00 against Kentucky.
Kansas State will play in the Texas Bowl in Houston against LSU. The kickoff is slated for 8:00 PM. Finally, Missouri will get Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 22nd at 7:00 PM in Fort Worth, Texas.
View the complete bowl lineup linked here.