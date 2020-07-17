(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri are all represented on the 2020 John Mackey Award Watch List on Friday.
Jack Stoll of Nebraska, Sam LaPorta from Iowa, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Daniel Parker of Missouri are all on the list for the top tight end in the nation.
In his junior season, Stoll had 25 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown while LaPorta — a sophomore — finished his freshman year with 15 grabs for 188 yards. Kolar was one of the most prolific tight ends in the nation last season in grabbing 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, and Parker finished with 15 receptions for 140 yards in his sophomore season with the Tigers.
