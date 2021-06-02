(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s golf has added Campbell transfer Josh Hetherington.
The Melbourne, Australia native will be a senior and have one year of eligibility with the Cyclones.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
