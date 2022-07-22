Sophia Maras
Photo: Iowa Athletics

(Ames) -- The Iowa State softball program has added Sophia Maras to its roster.

Maras comes to Ames after transferring from Iowa, where she hit .300 with a .408 on-base percentage last year.

View the full release from Iowa State here.

