Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) --

Those honors went to Brinley Horras, Gabrielle LePine and Joscelyn Buss. 

Horras was named Swimmer of the Week, Buss earned Diver of the Week and LePine was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week. 

View the full release from Iowa State here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.