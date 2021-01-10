(Ames) -- A pair of key pieces from Iowa State's impressive season are returning for another year.
Tight end Charlie Kolar has announced his intentions to return for his senior season.
Kolar, a Norman, Oklahoma native, hauled in 44 passes for 591 yards and seven scores in 2020 en route to being tabbed a Mackey Award finalist.
Additionally, defensive back Greg Eisworth has also announced that he's coming back.
The Grand Prairie, Texas native made 49 tackles, grabbed one interception and deflected four passes in 2020.