(Ames) -- Iowa State tight end Chase Allen has been named a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The award is commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman” and is given annually to a “senior college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.”
Allen is a two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 pick and has 29 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He’s also a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 pick.
View the complete release from Iowa taste athletics linked here.