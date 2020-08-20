Chase Allen
Photo: Cyclones.com

(Ames) -- Iowa State tight end Chase Allen has been named a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award is commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman” and is given annually to a “senior college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.”

Allen is a two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 pick and has 29 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He’s also a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 pick.

View the complete release from Iowa taste athletics linked here.

