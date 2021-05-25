(Ames) -- The Iowa State University volleyball program has landed four transfer commitments.
In a release, Iowa State Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch announced the addition of hitters Mariah Mitchell and Solei Thomas, setter Jaden Newsome and libero Marija Popovic.
Mitchell comes to Ames from Western Illinois, where she recorded 546 kills and 161 blocks in three seasons.
Thomas played three seasons at Clemson, tallying 779 kills.
Popovic has made stops at East Tennessee State and Pittsburgh during her career while Newsome comes from Missouri.
Popovic has one year of eligibility remaining. Mitchell, Newsome and Thomas each have two years.