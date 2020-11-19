NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women’s basketball team will open the season ranked No. 18 in the first Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Cyclones are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team behind Baylor, which opens the season at No. 4. View the complete top 25, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.

COACHES TOP 25 POLL 

1. South Carolina (31)

2. Stanford (1)

3. UConn

4. Baylor 

5. Louisville

6. NC State

7. Mississippi State

8. Arizona

9. Oregon

10. UCLA

11. Maryland 

12. Kentucky

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas 

15. Indiana

16. Northwestern

17. Oregon State

18. Iowa State

19. DePaul 

20. Gonzaga

21. Syracuse

22. Ohio State 

23. Notre Dame

24. Michigan

25. Missouri State 

Others RV: 26. Texas, 27. South Dakota, 29. Iowa, 33. Rutgers, 40. South Dakota State

