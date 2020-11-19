(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women’s basketball team will open the season ranked No. 18 in the first Coaches Top 25 poll.
The Cyclones are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team behind Baylor, which opens the season at No. 4. View the complete top 25, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1. South Carolina (31)
2. Stanford (1)
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. NC State
7. Mississippi State
8. Arizona
9. Oregon
10. UCLA
11. Maryland
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Indiana
16. Northwestern
17. Oregon State
18. Iowa State
19. DePaul
20. Gonzaga
21. Syracuse
22. Ohio State
23. Notre Dame
24. Michigan
25. Missouri State
Others RV: 26. Texas, 27. South Dakota, 29. Iowa, 33. Rutgers, 40. South Dakota State