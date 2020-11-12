(Chicago) -- Iowa State’s JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald and Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert have been named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List.
The Hendricks Award is given to the top college football defensive end. Bailey leads ISU with 11.0 tackles for loss and is second on the team with 5.0 sacks. McDonald is tied for first in the Big 12 with 5.5 sacks and has 6.5 TFL.
Hubert is also tied for the Big 12 lead with 5.5 sacks and has 8.5 tackles for loss.
View the complete watch list linked here.