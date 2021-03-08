(KMAland) -- Iowa State's Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands have been tabbed as All-Big 12 selections.
Bolton, a transfer from Penn State, was a third-team selection after averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.
Coleman-Lands was an honorable mention choice. He averaged 14.3 points per game and reached double figures in 20 of the Cyclones' 22 games.
Additionally, Kansas' duo of Marcus Garrett and David McCormack were selected to the second team. Garrett was also a member of the All-Defensive Team. Teammate Jalen Wilson was tabbed as a member of the All-Newcomer Team.
The complete list of selections can be viewed below.