(KMAland) -- Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday.
Murray currently leads the nation with 24.5 points per game while shooting 59% from the field and 35.6% from deep. He also contributes 8.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Brockington averages 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50%, and has drained 42% of his three-pointers.
Agbaji leads the Jayhawks with 20.2 points per game and shoots 52.9% from the field. He has buried three-pointers at a 45.1% rate.
View the full list of Top 25 honorees here.