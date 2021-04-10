Jalen Coleman-Lands
Photo: DePaul Athletics

(Ames) -- According to multiple reports, Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is entering the transfer portal.

Coleman-Lands plans to take advantage of a potential seventh season of eligibility after originally playing for Illinois in 2015-16 and 16-17. Coleman-Lands then transferred to DePaul, redshirted for a season and played the next two (one cut short by injury) with the Blue Demons before transferring to Iowa State. 

Coleman-Lands played in 23 and started 22 games for ISU this past season, averaging 14.3 points with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

